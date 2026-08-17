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Patrick Mekari Injury: Undergoes back surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 11:05pm

Mekari underwent a procedure on his back and will miss some time, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Mekari is expected to play this season, and the Jaguars have yet to decide if he will begin the campaign on injured reserve. The 29-year-old was set to operate as Jacksonville's starting right guard in 2026, and in his absence, rookie third-rounder Emmanuel Pregnon and second-year pro Wyatt Milum are the top candidates to take over that role for the time being.

Patrick Mekari
Jacksonville Jaguars
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