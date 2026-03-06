Patrick Mekari headshot

Patrick Mekari News: Salary converted to signing bonus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Mekari (back) had $9.2 million of his salary converted to a signing bonus by the Jaguars on Friday, Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac reports.

The 28-year-old exited the Jaguars' wild-card round loss to the Bills due to a back injury, but it now appears he's moved past the issue. By converting $9.2 million of Mekari's salary to a signing bonus, Jacksonville added three void years to his contract and cleared roughly $7.36 million in cap space ahead of the 2026 season. The California product is expected to remain an integral part of the Jaguars' offensive line next year.

Patrick Mekari
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Mekari See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Mekari See More
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Wild-Card Round
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Wild-Card Round
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
52 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Monday Wild-Card Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Monday Wild-Card Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
53 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Wild-Card Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Wild-Card Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
56 days ago
NFL Playoffs Odds Tracker: NFL Wild Card Weekend
NFL
NFL Playoffs Odds Tracker: NFL Wild Card Weekend
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
58 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings Wild Card Weekend: Weekly Value Meter
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings Wild Card Weekend: Weekly Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
59 days ago