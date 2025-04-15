Patrick Paul News: Replacing Armstead at LT

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Tuesday that Paul "will be our starter at left tackle" following the retirement of Terron Armstead, Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reports.

Grier added that Paul will get "first crack" at the starting left tackle gig, an indication that the team will hold a competition for the role during training camp. Paul, a 2024 second-round pick, suited up for all 17 regular-season games with Miami as a rookie, including three starts, looking less than ready to step up as a full-time starter. At 6-foot-7, 231-pounds, though, Paul boasts all the physical tools and athleticism necessary to develop into a high-end option, and offensive line coach Butch Berry was modestly successful in helping RT Austin Jackson (knee) to improve after his disastrous rookie season in 2020. Grier mentioned Larry Borom as a candidate to compete with Paul when training camp commences.