Patrick Queen News: All over field in win

Queen recorded 10 tackles (five solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Browns.

The inside linebacker also played on every defensive snap for the 11th time in 13 games. Queen has 98 tackles (47 solo) in his first campaign with the Steelers, and he's probably a game away from his fourth 100-stop output in five pro seasons. The former Raven also has five pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2024.