Patrick Queen News: Dominant versus former team

Queen recorded 10 tackles (three solo), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the Steelers' win over the Ravens on Sunday.

Queen was dominant in his first game versus his former team as he forced a turnover in addition to being Pittsburgh's leading tackles. The 2020 first-round has now racked up 72 tackles (36 solo) across the first ten games of the season and will look to add to those totals during the team's Week 12 game versus the Browns.