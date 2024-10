Ricard failed to corral his lone target and played 21 of the Ravens' 59 snaps on offense in Monday's 41-31 win over the Buccaneers.

The veteran fullback has played double-digit snaps on offense in each of the Ravens' first seven games, but he's yet to carry the ball or record a reception. Monday's contest marked just the second time all season that he's been targeted by quarterback Lamar Jackson.