Patrick Ricard headshot

Patrick Ricard News: Heading to Big Apple

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Ricard agreed to terms Tuesday on a two-year contract with the Giants, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Ricard spent nine years in Baltimore with head coach John Harbaugh, and the duo will reunite in New York. Ricard, who will turn 32 years old in May, is expected to be the highest-paid fullback in the league. He'll set up running lanes and serve as a veteran leader for the young Giants, who will start second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart in 2026.

Patrick Ricard
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Ricard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Ricard See More
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
63 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
71 days ago
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
78 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 15 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 15 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
85 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 14 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 14 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
92 days ago