Patrick Ricard News: Heading to Big Apple
Ricard agreed to terms Tuesday on a two-year contract with the Giants, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.
Ricard spent nine years in Baltimore with head coach John Harbaugh, and the duo will reunite in New York. Ricard, who will turn 32 years old in May, is expected to be the highest-paid fullback in the league. He'll set up running lanes and serve as a veteran leader for the young Giants, who will start second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart in 2026.
