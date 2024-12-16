Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Patrick Surtain headshot

Patrick Surtain Injury: Dealing with minor ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Surtain sustained a sprained ankle during Sunday's game versus the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The injury is not believed to be severe, leaving open the possibility Surtain will be able to play Thursday against the Chargers. His name will be one to watch for when the Broncos release their official injury reports in the days leading up to that contest.

Patrick Surtain
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now