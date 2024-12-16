Patrick Surtain Injury: Dealing with minor ankle sprain
Surtain sustained a sprained ankle during Sunday's game versus the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The injury is not believed to be severe, leaving open the possibility Surtain will be able to play Thursday against the Chargers. His name will be one to watch for when the Broncos release their official injury reports in the days leading up to that contest.
