Patrick Surtain Injury: Progressing through protocols

Surtain (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice session, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Surtain suffered a concussion in Week 6, which caused him to miss the Broncos' Week 7 win against the Saints. His ability to fully participate in practice Wednesday is an encouraging sign, but he'll need to clear the final steps of the league's concussion protocols in order to play against the Panthers on Sunday. Surtain has accrued 14 tackles (eight solo), five passes defended and two interceptions (including a pick-six) across six regular-season games.