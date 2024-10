Surtain suffered a concussion Sunday against the Chargers and will not return, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Surtain suffered the injury on the first play of the game and will now enter the league's five-step concussion protocols. The absence of the Alabama product will be a significant hit to the Broncos' defense, which Tremon Smith and Levi Wallace will work to lessen for the remainder of Sunday's matchup.