Surtain (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Saints, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Surtain was unable to practice Wednesday after sustaining a concussion early in the Broncos' Week 6 loss to the Chargers, so this news comes as no surprise. With the All-Pro cornerback set to be sidelined in Week 7, expect Levi Wallace and Tremon Smith to see increased reps with Denver's first-team secondary.