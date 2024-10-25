Fantasy Football
Patrick Surtain News: Clears concussion protocols

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 25, 2024

Surtain (concussion) carries no injury designation into Sunday's game against Carolina, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Surtain was a full participant in all three practices this week while working through the league's five-step concussion protocols. He has cleared the final step and will make his return from a one-game absence. Surtain has logged 14 tackles (eight solo), five pass breakups and two interceptions (including a pick-six) across six regular-season outings.

Patrick Surtain
Denver Broncos
