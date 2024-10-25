Patrick Surtain News: Clears concussion protocols

Surtain (concussion) carries no injury designation into Sunday's game against Carolina, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Surtain was a full participant in all three practices this week while working through the league's five-step concussion protocols. He has cleared the final step and will make his return from a one-game absence. Surtain has logged 14 tackles (eight solo), five pass breakups and two interceptions (including a pick-six) across six regular-season outings.