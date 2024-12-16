Fantasy Football
Patrick Surtain headshot

Patrick Surtain News: Estimated as full participant

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Surtain (ankle) was listed as a full participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Surtain was injured late in Sunday's win over the Colts after he intercepted Anthony Richardson and took a hit to the side of the leg. His full participation estimation would suggest he avoided any sort of serious injury, and Surtain should be good to go for Thursday night's divisional clash with the Chargers.

Patrick Surtain
Denver Broncos
