Patrick Surtain News: Sees tackling numbers dip in 2024
Surtain finished the 2024 regular season with 45 tackles (34 solo), 11 pass defenses (including three interceptions and a pick-six), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 16 games.
Surtain's 45 tackles were the lowest of his four-year NFL career, but he managed to tie a career-high with four interceptions, including a 100-yard pick-six against the Raiders in Week 5. Surtain signed a record-breaking four-year, $96 million extension in early September, which made him the highest-paid cornerback in the league. Surtain and Riley Moss figure to be the Broncos' starting outside corners for the 2025 campaign.
