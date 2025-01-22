Fantasy Football
Patrick Surtain

Patrick Surtain News: Sees tackling numbers dip in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Surtain finished the 2024 regular season with 45 tackles (34 solo), 11 pass defenses (including three interceptions and a pick-six), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 16 games.

Surtain's 45 tackles were the lowest of his four-year NFL career, but he managed to tie a career-high with four interceptions, including a 100-yard pick-six against the Raiders in Week 5. Surtain signed a record-breaking four-year, $96 million extension in early September, which made him the highest-paid cornerback in the league. Surtain and Riley Moss figure to be the Broncos' starting outside corners for the 2025 campaign.

Patrick Surtain
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
