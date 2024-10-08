Patrick Surtain News: Two INTs, pick-six in victory

Surtain recorded three tackles (two solo) and two interceptions in the Broncos' win over the Raiders on Sunday.

PS2's big play was a 100-yard pick-six of Gardner Minshew on a second-quarter pass intended for Brock Bowers at the goal line. Later, in the fourth quarter, Surtain picked off Aidan O'Connell. They were the first two interceptions of the season for Surtain, who has 14 tackles (eight solo) and four pass breakups, including the two INTs, through five games.