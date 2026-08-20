Patrick Taylor Injury: Sent to injured reserve
The 49ers placed Taylor (undisclosed) on injured reserve Thursday, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.
Taylor will spend the 2026 season on the Niners' injured list or he'll be released with an injury settlement, allowing him to look for work elsewhere. He missed all of last season following shoulder surgery. Taylor has carried the ball 104 times for 444 yards and two touchdowns across 47 career regular-season contests.
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