Patrick Taylor headshot

Patrick Taylor Injury: Staying in San Francisco

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Taylor (shoulder) is slated to re-sign with the 49ers, per his representation at Equity Sports.

Taylor missed the entire 2025 campaign due to a shoulder injury suffered during the preseason, for which he require surgery, but he's presumably now fully healthy and ready for the start of offseason activities. In what will be his age-28 season, Taylor projects to provide backfield depth behind Christian McCaffrey, Jordan James and Isaac Guerendo.

Patrick Taylor
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Taylor See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Taylor See More
NFL Preseason Recap: Week 2 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Preseason Recap: Week 2 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
205 days ago
NFL Preseason Recap: Week 1 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Preseason Recap: Week 1 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
212 days ago
Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Usage & 2025 ADP Estimates
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Usage & 2025 ADP Estimates
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
January 7, 2025
Weekly Rankings: Week 18 Value Meter
NFL
Weekly Rankings: Week 18 Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
January 1, 2025
Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and Usage
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
December 30, 2024