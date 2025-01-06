Patrick Taylor News: Cracks century mark Sunday

Taylor rushed 17 times for 109 yards while catching one of four targets for 12 receiving yards in Sunday's 47-24 loss to Arizona.

Rookie starter Isaac Guerendo (knee) went down on his second carry Sunday, opening the door for Taylor to post the first 100-plus yard game of his career. The 26-year-old finished the regular season with a 39-183-1 rushing line, with most of that production coming in the blowout loss to the Cardinals. The veteran backup will now become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason after playing out his one-year deal with San Francisco.