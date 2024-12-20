Patrick Taylor News: Favorite to replace Guerendo

Taylor is preparing for a larger role with fellow running back Isaac Guerendo (hamstring/foot) ruled out for Sunday's game at Miami, 95.7 The Game reports.

Taylor briefly handled the lead role when Guerendo suffered a foot injury in the second half of a 38-13 win over Chicago in Week 14. Taylor played 10 consecutive snaps right after Guerendo's early exit, taking six carries for 18 yards and a TD in that span, before the 49ers pulled a bunch of starters in garbage time and let Ke'Shawn Vaughn take the final two carries. Guerendo made it back for Week 15 to take 75 percent of snaps and all 20 RB touches, but he injured his hamstring along the way and now will miss at least one week, leaving Taylor, Vaughn (practice squad) and Israel Abanikanda as the healthy RBs for an offense that's typically been extremely friendly to the position. Of course, this year's version of the San Francisco offense hasn't been nearly as powerful as the pre-2024 version, and star left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) will join Guerendo on the inactive list ahead of Sunday's road matchup with a solid Miami defense.