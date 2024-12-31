Patrick Taylor News: Logs 13 snaps on offense

Taylor did not record a carry or a target while playing 13 offensive snaps (20 percent) in Monday's 40-34 loss to the Lions.

Taylor reverted to the backup role in San Francisco after rookie Isaac Guerendo (foot/hamstring) returned from a one-game layoff. The 26-year-old Taylor still logged 13 snaps on offense in addition to his usual eight on special teams, but it resulted in no offensive stats for those in deeper formats. With Guerendo escaping Monday's loss no worse for wear, Taylor figures to serve a similar reserve role in Sunday's season-finale against the Cardinals.