Paul Manning News: Tryout in New York

The Jets hosted Manning for a tryout Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Manning was waived by the Broncos with an injury settlement in early June. The undrafted rookie is now fully healthy and ready to take another shot at the NFL. With Nahshon Wright (hip), VJ Payne (undisclosed), D'Angelo Ponds (calf), Qwan'tez Stiggers (concussion) and Mory Bamba (knee) all dealing with injuries, Manning may have a shot at some preseason reps with the Jets.