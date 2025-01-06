Paulson Adebo Injury: Confident for camp

Adebo was in good spirits Monday regarding his recovery from a broken femur suffered in October, and he's confident he'll be ready for training camp, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Adebo has been out of action since Week 7 and underwent season-ending surgery Oct. 18. The Stanford was amid a breakout season when he suffered the injury, finishing his 2024 campaign with 52 combined tackles, and three interceptions, including 10 passes defended in seven contests.