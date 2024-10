The Saints placed Adebo (upper leg) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Adebo suffered a broken femur during the Saints' Week 7 loss to the Broncos on Thursday. He underwent season-ending surgery Friday, and he'll shift his focus toward being fully healthy for the 2025 campaign. Adebo's move to IR makes room on the 53-man roster for the Saints' signing of wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.