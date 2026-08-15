Paulson Adebo headshot

Paulson Adebo Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 8:24pm

Adebo (hamstring) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

It is unclear when Adebo picked up the hamstring issue, but the injury will likely keep the cornerback out for at least another week. Adebo is set to start at outside cornerback opposite Greg Newsome (knee) this season. Both starters are dealing with injuries, so the Giants will likely lean on Deonte Banks and Colton Hood throughout the preseason.

Paulson Adebo
New York Giants
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