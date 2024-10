Adebo recorded 12 total tackles (10 solo), an interception and three total passes defensed in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Falcons.

Adebo was able to reach double-digit stops for the second straight week while also picking off Kirk Cousins in the first quarter for his second interception of the season. The cornerback has now compiled 32 total tackles (28 solo), two interceptions and seven total passes defensed over four games in 2024.