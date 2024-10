Durham (calf) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.

Durham missed the Buccaneers' Week 7 loss to the Ravens due to a calf issue, but he was able to log a full practice session Friday, giving himself a chance to suit up Sunday. However, if Durham can't play through his calf issue in Week 8, expect Ko Kieft to serve as Tampa Bay's No. 2 tight end behind Cade Otton.