Payne Durham Injury: Practices Thursday after all

Durham (calf) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Durham was unable to play Monday against the Ravens due to a calf injury, which kept him off the practice field Wednesday. He was initially spotted on the sidelines during Thursday's session, per Greg Auman of Fox Sports, but Durham managed to upgrade his practice participation, albeit in a limited capacity. Durham will have one more chance Friday to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's NFC South clash against the Falcons.