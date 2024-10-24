Payne Durham Injury: Sits out practice again

Durham (calf) is not participating in Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Durham also sat out Wednesday's practice session, and his calf injury forced him to sit out Tampa Bay's loss to the Ravens in Week 7. The depth tight end's status again looks to be in question for Sunday's matchup against Atlanta. Ko Kieft and Devin Culp will be in line to again handle increased reserve work behind behind starter Cade Otton at the tight end position of Durham can't go.