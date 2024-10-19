Fantasy Football
Payne Durham headshot

Payne Durham Injury: Won't suit up vs. Ravens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 19, 2024

Durham (calf) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against Baltimore, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Durham has been unable to practice this week due to a calf injury he sustained during the Buccaneers' Week 6 win over the Saints. His next chance to suit up will be Week 8 against the Falcons on Oct. 27. Durham's absence opens the door for Ko Kieft and Devin Culp to see more snaps as the backup tight ends behind starter Cade Otton.

Payne Durham
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
