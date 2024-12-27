Payne Durham News: Again set for expanded role

With Cade Otton (knee) ruled out for the second straight game, Durham is once again set for an expanded role Sunday against the Panthers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

With Otton out last Sunday against Dallas, Durham dominated the playing time at tight end for Tampa Bay, logging 93 percent of the offensive snaps. He turned in a useful 5-29-0 receiving line on seven targets and now catches a Carolina defense that has struggled badly against tight ends in fantasy this season.