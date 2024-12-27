Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Payne Durham headshot

Payne Durham News: Again set for expanded role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

With Cade Otton (knee) ruled out for the second straight game, Durham is once again set for an expanded role Sunday against the Panthers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

With Otton out last Sunday against Dallas, Durham dominated the playing time at tight end for Tampa Bay, logging 93 percent of the offensive snaps. He turned in a useful 5-29-0 receiving line on seven targets and now catches a Carolina defense that has struggled badly against tight ends in fantasy this season.

Payne Durham
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now