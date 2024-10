Durham did not see a target during the Buccaneers' 31-26 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Durham logged 11 snaps on offense and another one special teams in his return from a one-game absence due to a calf injury. The 24-year-old has only one reception over his first seven games, and even the absences of Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (IR, ankle) could spur further involvement for the second-year tight end.