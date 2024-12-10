Payne Durham News: Remains non-factor in win

Durham did not draw a target across 25 snaps in the Buccaneers' 28-13 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Durham flashed with a 26-yard reception on his only target in Week 12 against the Giants, but his only other catch on the season was an eight-yard grab against the Broncos way back in Week 3. The second-year tight end hasn't been able to make any inroads as a pass catcher despite injuries to other members of the Buccaneers' air attack, as Cade Otton is essentially the only offensive threat at tight end for Tampa Bay.