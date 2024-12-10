Fantasy Football
Payne Durham News: Remains non-factor in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Durham did not draw a target across 25 snaps in the Buccaneers' 28-13 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Durham flashed with a 26-yard reception on his only target in Week 12 against the Giants, but his only other catch on the season was an eight-yard grab against the Broncos way back in Week 3. The second-year tight end hasn't been able to make any inroads as a pass catcher despite injuries to other members of the Buccaneers' air attack, as Cade Otton is essentially the only offensive threat at tight end for Tampa Bay.

Payne Durham
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
