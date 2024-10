Turner (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Chiefs, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Turner picked up a knee injury during the Saints' Week 4 loss against the Falcons. He was unable to practice all week, and his next chance at playing will be against the Buccaneers in Week 6. Chase Young and Isaiah Foskey should see more snaps as rotational defensive ends behind starters Cameron Jordan and Carl Granderson.