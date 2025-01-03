Payton Turner Injury: Questionable versus Tampa Bay
Turner (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucs, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Turner was injured in last Sunday's loss to the Raiders and logged a pair of DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday before returning to a limited practice Friday. The 2021 first-round pick has been a flop in New Orleans, logging 5.0 career sacks and never turning into a starter for the team. He's played in a career-high 15 games this season as a reserve lineman, logging 21 tackles (10 solo), including 2.0 sacks, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Turner's rookie contract is set to expire in March.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now