Payton Turner headshot

Payton Turner News: Good to go for Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Turner (ankle) is active for Sunday's tilt against Tampa Bay.

Turner missed the Saints' first two practices of the week due to an ankle injury, but he was a limited participant Friday and has been cleared to suit up in the team's regular-season finale. The fourth-year defensive end has been working in a rotational role throughout the campaign while also serving on special teams. Turner would set a new career high if he can log at least a half-sack Sunday.

