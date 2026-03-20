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Payton Turner News: Signs with Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

The Lions signed Turner (ribs) on Friday, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Turner was the 28th overall pick in the 2021 Draft by the Saints but recorded just 5.0 sacks across 31 regular-season games with New Orleans. He spent the 2025 campaign with Dallas but missed the entire season on injured reserve with a ribs injury. Turner will compete for a job in Detroit.

Payton Turner
Detroit Lions
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