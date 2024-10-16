Payton Turner News: Will play vs. Broncos

Turner (knee) carries no injury designation ahead of Thursday's game against the Broncos.

Turner was held out of the Saints' Week 5 contest against the Chiefs due to a knee injury. He managed to play through the issue Sunday against the Buccaneers, and even on a short week, Turner is slated to suit up for Thursday's contest. He's provided rotational depth at defensive end this year and has accumulated five tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble across five regular-season games.