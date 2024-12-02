Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Payton Wilson headshot

Payton Wilson News: Two fumble recoveries in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Wilson recorded three tackles (one solo) and two fumble recoveries in Sunday's 44-38 win over the Bengals.

Wilson didn't have the most productive day in terms of tackles, but he did finish off a pair of highlight plays for the Steelers' defense. He recovered a fumble in the second quarter after T.J. Watt's strip sack of Joe Burrow and then he returned a fumble for a 21-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter after Nick Herbig jarred it loose from Burrow. Wilson has now compiled 51 total tackles (29 solo), an interception, a pass defensed, two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown over 12 games in 2024.

Payton Wilson
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now