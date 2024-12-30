Penei Sewell Injury: Injures thumb on MNF

Sewell suffered a thumb injury in Monday night's win over 49ers, but coach Dan Campbell said Sewell should be good, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Sewell was able to finish the game without much of an issue, so it sounds like the team expects him to be out there next Sunday night against the Vikings with the division title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC on the line. If Sewell were unable to play, Dan Skipper would be the next man up at right tackle for Detroit.