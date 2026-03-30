Penei Sewell Injury: Move to LT being considered
Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that the team has discussed moving Sewell (ankle) from right to left tackle this offseason but that no final decision has been made yet, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.
Sewell's last time primarily playing left tackle came back in 2019 with Oregon, when he earned Outland Trophy honors as the best collegiate offensive lineman, per Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press. While Sewell did also start the first eight games of his NFL career at LT in 2021 as an injury fill-in, he's since operated at RT and has emerged as arguably the league's top player at the position. Following the departure of longtime LT Taylor Decker, however, having Sewell guard QB Jared Goff's blind side could be the anchor the Lions' new-look O-line requires to thrive.
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