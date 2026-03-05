Perrion Winfrey headshot

Perrion Winfrey News: Waived by Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Winfrey was waived by the Cowboys on Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The defensive tackle remained on injured reserve with a back injury for the majority of the 2025 season. After returning from IR in November, he played in one game, seeing 34 defensive snaps and six special-teams snaps.

Perrion Winfrey
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
