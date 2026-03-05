Perrion Winfrey News: Waived by Dallas
Winfrey was waived by the Cowboys on Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
The defensive tackle remained on injured reserve with a back injury for the majority of the 2025 season. After returning from IR in November, he played in one game, seeing 34 defensive snaps and six special-teams snaps.
Perrion Winfrey
Free Agent
