Pete Werner Injury: DNP on Wednesday
Werner (hand) didn't practice Wednesday.
Werner played 49 defensive snaps and recorded five total tackles and one pass defended before exiting Sunday's win over the Falcons with a hand injury. Wednesday's DNP suggests that issue could be serious, and the Ohio State product will likely have to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to suit up in Week 11, when the Saints host the Browns.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now