Pete Werner

Pete Werner Injury: Expected to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 7:43am

Werner (hand) is expected to be active for Sunday's game against the Browns, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Werner suffered a hand injury in Week 10 against the Falcons, which caused him to miss the first two practices of the week. He was able to practice in a limited capacity Friday to earn himself a questionable tag for Sunday's game, and it appears the 2021 second-round pick will be available to play.



