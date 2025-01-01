Pete Werner Injury: In concussion protocol

Werner did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to a concussion.

Werner had a team-high 13 tackles (seven solo) during the Saints' Week 17 loss to the Raiders. The 2021 second-round pick likely injured his head during the game and was diagnosed with a concussion following further tests after the contest. Werner would have to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol in order to play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Buccaneers.