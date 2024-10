Werner (hamstring) is inactive ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Chiefs.

Werner was questionable coming into Monday night after popping up on the Saints' injury report Friday with a hamstring injury, but it now appears he won't be able to suit up in Week 5. With Werner sidelined Monday night, expect Isaiah Stalbird to see increased snaps with the Saints' first-team defense alongside Demario Davis and Anfernee Orji.