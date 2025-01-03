Pete Werner Injury: Questionable for Week 18 finale

Werner (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucs, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Werner was concussed in last Sunday's loss to the Raiders and remains in the league's protocol. Clearing protocol in one week's time isn't normal anymore in the NFL, so he should be considered genuinely questionable for the Saints' Week 18 season finale. Through 13 games this season, Werner has logged 92 tackles (54 solo) and one pass breakup.