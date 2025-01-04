Pete Werner Injury: Ruled out for Week 18

Werner (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Werner was in concussion protocol throughout the week and wasn't able to be cleared ahead of the Saints' season finale. He'll thus miss his fourth game of the campaign. Werner will finish 2024 with 92 tackles (54 solo) -- one shy of his career-best mark -- along with one pass defensed over 13 contests. He's signed with New Orleans through the end of the 2026 season.