Werner (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Werner didn't practice all week after missing the Saints' Week 5 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night due to a hamstring injury, so it's no surprise he won't suit up Sunday. Expect Anfernee Orji or Jaylan Ford to serve as New Orleans' top weakside linebacker with both Werner and Nephi Sewell (knee) out in Week 6.