Pete Werner News: Six tackles in Week 14

Werner registered six tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 14-11 win over the Giants.

Werner has logged at least five tackles in each of the Saints' last six games. He's up to 63 tackles (43 solo) and one pass defense across 10 regular-season games. Werner and the Saints' defense wasn't really tested against against the Giants, but they'll have their hands full against a Commanders team that put up 42 points against the Titans in Week 12.