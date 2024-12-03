Pete Werner News: Solid day in loss

Werner recorded eight tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 21-14 loss versus the Rams.

Werner tallied eight-plus tackles for the third time in his last five games in Week 13. He's been his usual self this season, dutifully filling gaps in the run game and pitching in sparingly in other facets. He'll be on the IDP radar as a high-floor option when the Saints travel to take on the Giants in Week 14.